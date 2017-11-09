Topshop's new gender-neutral changing rooms spark debate among customers

Topshop has sparked a row over gendered fitting rooms after changing its policy to allow all customers to share the same areas.

The new rule was brought to light by artist and writer Travis Alabanza, who was denied access to the female changing room at its Manchester store.

Travis, whose Twitter bio reads "my pronouns are them/they", tweeted Topshop accusing the store of "transphobia" and demanding it to "sort it out".

They added: "Who made you in charge of deciding who is woman enough to use ur changing room? U just lost an easy sale and money."