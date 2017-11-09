'Transformational' DNA test for Down's syndrome developed

A new DNA test for chromosome disorders, including Down's syndrome, is being hailed as "transformational" for expectant mothers.

For the first time, DNA analysis can be incorporated into antenatal screening in a way that is significantly more accurate and safer than existing methods.

Antenatal "reflex DNA screening", which screens for Down's syndrome, Edwards syndrome and Patau syndrome, detected more affected pregnancies than the test it replaced, with far fewer false-positives, medical scientists at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) found.

Mr Joseph Aquilina, consultant obstetrician at Barts Health NHS Trust who participated in the project, said: "The new reflex DNA approach is transformational. Not only is the screening method better than current practice, but I have more time to devote to other clinical needs, as do the nursing and midwifery staff involved."

The new method was implemented in five UK NHS maternity units, screening more than 22,000 women between April 2015 and August 2016, and continues to be in use.

At present, women are offered screening for disorders at 10-14 weeks of pregnancy which combines an ultrasound scan and a blood test. If it shows that the baby is at risk, the mother is offered an invasive diagnostic test which involves inserting a needle into her womb to collect samples of fluid surrounding the foetus or tissue from the placenta.