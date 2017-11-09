Carwyn Jones says he acted 'by the book' in investigation into Carl Sargeant claims

The Welsh First Minister said he acted "by the book" in his handling of misconduct claims against a Labour politician who was found dead days after being sacked from his ministerial post over the allegations.

Carwyn Jones faced anger and calls to resign after it emerged that Carl Sargeant had not been given full details of the claims against him when he took his own life on Tuesday.

The former communities and children secretary had been sacked from the Welsh Government four days earlier over allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping".

Mr Jones said he would fully cooperate with any inquest or investigation in a public statement after he met with members of the Welsh Labour Assembly Members today.

"I probably did all I could to make sure that everything was being done by the book," he said.

"I had no alternative but to take the action that I did and I hope that people will understand that."

He acknowledged the "great hurt, anger and bewilderment" over Mr Sargeant's death in his statement.

"Wales has lost a person of great warmth, ability and charisma," he said.