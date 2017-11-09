Who is new International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt?

Portsmouth North MP and Royal Navy reservist Penny Mordaunt has been appointed as the new International Development Secretary.

She has been a serving MP since 2010, after unsuccessfully contesting the seat in 2005.

Since then, she has worked her way up through various roles. She became a Parliamentary Under-Secretary with the Department for Communities and Local Government in 2014, before being named as minister for the Armed Forces the following year.

She has been the minister for disabled people since 2016.

She is the only female MP to be a Royal Navy reservist, and has a track record of taking an interest in defence issues. As well as her ministerial role, she served on the defence and arms exports committees between 2010 and 2013.