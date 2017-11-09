- ITV Report
Who is new International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt?
Portsmouth North MP and Royal Navy reservist Penny Mordaunt has been appointed as the new International Development Secretary.
She has been a serving MP since 2010, after unsuccessfully contesting the seat in 2005.
Since then, she has worked her way up through various roles. She became a Parliamentary Under-Secretary with the Department for Communities and Local Government in 2014, before being named as minister for the Armed Forces the following year.
She has been the minister for disabled people since 2016.
She is the only female MP to be a Royal Navy reservist, and has a track record of taking an interest in defence issues. As well as her ministerial role, she served on the defence and arms exports committees between 2010 and 2013.
This experience meant she had been touted to replace Sir Michael Fallon as defence secretary following his sudden resignation in the wake of alleged inappropriate behaviour.
It would have made her the first female defence secretary in history - however, she was passed over in favour of chief whip Gavin Williamson, a decision which sparked a backlash over his lack of experience in the area.
She was vocal in her support of Brexit, accusing the 'remain' campaign of being an "establishment stitch-up" and arguing that voters were tired of the "hysteria".
Before becoming an MP, she was director of communications for the National Lottery, head of campaigns for Diabetes UK and head of foreign press for George Bush’s 2000 and 2004 presidential election campaigns.
She was elected MP for Portsmouth North in 2010 - and, in 2014, took part in ITV show Splash!.
She crashed out in the heats after what was intended to be a back somersault dive failed on execution, and ended with what looked like a painful belly-flop instead.