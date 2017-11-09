Who will replace Priti Patel as International Development Secretary?

Priti Patel's resignation as International Development Secretary leaves Theresa May with the task of replacing her in the Cabinet. The Prime Minister faced a backlash after replacing Sir Michael Fallon as Defence Secretary with Gavin Williamson. Mrs May could opt for a well-experienced veteran or use the opportunity to bring in fresh blood from the younger generations of Tory MPs. Here are some of the potential contenders for the International Development Secretary post:

Sir Alan Duncan

Sir Alan Duncan is currently Boris Johnson's deputy in the Foreign Office. Credit: PA

Currently Boris Johnson's deputy in the Foreign Office, Sir Alan was at Oxford University at the same time as Mrs May and preceded her husband Philip as president of the Oxford Union. The former oil trader has previously been a minister in the Department for International Development (DfID). As a Remain supporter, his appointment could upset Brexiteers.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt was the first female Armed Forces Minister. Credit: PA

The Work and Pensions Minister had been viewed as a contender for the Defence Secretary role. The appointment would give Mrs May the opportunity of replacing Ms Patel with another female Brexit-backer. This would maintain the sensitive political balance in Cabinet and the current split in terms of male and female ministers. The Portsmouth North MP wore her swimsuit to appear on ITV diving competition Splash in 2014 to raise money for charity.

Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart is a former soldier, diplomat and writer. Credit: PA

A former soldier, diplomat and writer, the Penrith and the Border MP's life has been so colourful that Brad Pitt's production company reportedly bought the rights for a biopic. Currently Minister for Africa, Mr Stewart had a short stint as an officer in the Black Watch before a diplomatic career which saw him become deputy governor of two provinces in Iraq following the 2003 invasion. Between 2000 and 2002 he took leave from the Foreign Office and walked 6,000 miles through Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal. Backed Remain in the EU referendum.

Anne Milton

The Guildford MP did not disclose which side she supported during the EU referendum battle. Credit: PA

She has held frontbench roles in opposition and government since 2006, rising to Minister of State in the Department for Education. She could be viewed as having the necessary experience for a Cabinet job. The Guildford MP did not disclose which side she supported during the EU referendum battle.

Alistair Burt

Alistair Burt is currently a joint DfID-Foreign Office minister. Credit: PA

A veteran with a ministerial career which began under John Major. He is currently a joint DfID-Foreign Office minister and was sent out to respond to MPs' questions on Ms Patel's controversial "holiday" to Israel on Tuesday while his boss flew to Africa for her soon-to-be-curtailed trip. Backed Remain in the referendum.

Theresa Villiers

Theresa Villiers resigned when Mrs May became Prime Minister. Credit: PA