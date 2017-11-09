Wintry by the weekend

A cold night and close to a ground frost in places with blustery winds through the north and some rain moving in. The rain will slip southwards by the small hours to give a split set up through the first stages in the morning. Colder, clearer skies to the north but a slow, soggy start in the south at first with remnants of overnight cloud and patchy rain. Eventually cheering up with plenty of perky sunshine as the week draws to a close but feeling cold with brisk winds and blustery showers across the north and north-west - and the first sleet and snow of the season for the Scottish Highlands.