A bright and breezy afternoon for most

We end the working week with sunny spells but some blustery showers too. The showers will generally be in the north, falling as sleet and snow over Scottish hills.

Cloud and rain spreads into Northern Ireland, west Wales and the far southwest of England towards dusk. This rain then extends across southern and central parts of the UK tonight, with strong winds developing around southern and southwest coasts.

Across Scotland we hold on to clearer skies with a few blustery showers, wintry on hills, and a patchy frost.