BBC pulls Agatha Christie drama after Ed Westwick sexual assault accusations

The BBC has pulled Agatha Christie drama Ordeal By Innocence from Christmas schedules after two women accused star Ed Westwick of serious sexual assault.

His filming on BBC Two comedy series White Gold has also been halted.

A statement from the BBC said: "These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied.

"The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal By Innocence in the schedules.

"The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations."

Ordeal By Innocence, which also stars Bill Nighy and Eleanor Tomlinson and follows a line of BBC Christie adaptations aired as festive specials, was due to air on BBC One next month.

White Gold was expected to be broadcast next year.

Following the first claim of assault, in which an actress said Westwick had raped her, Westwick wrote on Twitter: "I do not know this woman. "I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."