Campaigners warn gender pay gap will take a century to close

The gender pay gap will take 100 years to close, a campaign group has warned.

Campaigners say that the drive to equalise pay between men and women is "going backwards".

The Fawcett Society highlights today - dubbed Friday Equal Pay Day - as the day in the year when women on an average wage start to work for free compared with their male counterparts.

The date has not changed for three years, showing the lack of progress, said the society.

Chief executive Sam Smethers said: "The pay gap is widest for older women as it grows over our working lives but we are now seeing a widening of the pay gap for younger women too, which suggests we are going backwards and that is extremely worrying.

"At a time when we are breaking the taboo of talking about sexual harassment in the workplace we need to wake up to the fact that a culture which tolerates or even fosters sexual harassment isn't going to pay women properly either, and we know that younger women are particularly likely to experience harassment."