- ITV Report
Campaigners warn gender pay gap will take a century to close
The gender pay gap will take 100 years to close, a campaign group has warned.
Campaigners say that the drive to equalise pay between men and women is "going backwards".
The Fawcett Society highlights today - dubbed Friday Equal Pay Day - as the day in the year when women on an average wage start to work for free compared with their male counterparts.
The date has not changed for three years, showing the lack of progress, said the society.
Chief executive Sam Smethers said: "The pay gap is widest for older women as it grows over our working lives but we are now seeing a widening of the pay gap for younger women too, which suggests we are going backwards and that is extremely worrying.
"At a time when we are breaking the taboo of talking about sexual harassment in the workplace we need to wake up to the fact that a culture which tolerates or even fosters sexual harassment isn't going to pay women properly either, and we know that younger women are particularly likely to experience harassment."
Official figures show that the gender pay gap based on median hourly earnings for full-time employees fell to 9.1%, from 9.4% in 2016
However, for full and part-time workers the figure increased by 0.2% to 18.4%.
The gap is wider for women in their fifties, at 18.6%, but has significantly grown among women in their twenties - from 1.1% in 2011 to 5.5% this year, said the society.
More than half of female workers admit to feeling financially unprepared for their retirement, as evidence emerges of a gender savings gap, according to research by financial advice firm Close Brothers and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association.
The study found that 51% of female workers feel financially unprepared, compared with around a third (35%) of male workers.
Young Women's Trust chief executive Dr Carole Easton said that at the current rate, today's young women will be retired before equal pay becomes a reality.
She said: "The gap exists from the moment women start work. Young Women's Trust research shows that young women apprentices earn 8% less than their male counterparts, leaving them more than £1,000 a year worse off.
"Often this is because the sectors women tend to work in - such as administration, health and social care and retail - are not valued and paid as much as they should be."
Anne Milton, minister of state for apprenticeships and skills and minister for women, said the government had introduced a law requiring large employers to publish pay and bonus information by April 2018.
"By shining a light on where there are gaps, they can take action to address it," she said.
"There are no excuses, employers now need to get on with the job of publishing their pay gap and pledge to improve workplace equality,"she added.