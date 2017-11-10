Comedian Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct claims

Comedian Louis C.K. has admitted to allegations of him exposing himself to women and has expressed remorse in a statement in which he admitted using his power "irresponsibly".

The comedian issued the statement on Friday, saying the sexual misconduct claim by five women against him in a New York Times article "are true" and he "can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them".

He apologised to the cast and crew of several projects he has been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network.

The 438-word statement ends with the comedian vowing to stop talking and leave the spotlight, stating "I will now step back and take a long time to listen".