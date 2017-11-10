Family of British woman jailed in Iran plea to Boris as Iran TV calls his comments 'unintended admission of guilt'

The family of a British woman jailed in Iran have demanded further action from Boris Johnson, after his comments sparked fears she could have her five-year sentence doubled. Iran's state TV broadcast a report claiming that the Foreign Secretary's comments in Parliament amounted to an "unintended admission" of her guilt. The Channel 2 report said that Mr Johnson's suggestion that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "training journalists" when arrested in Iran last year had "dealt a blow" to the efforts of campaigners and UK authorities to support her position that she was in fact on holiday. Following Mr Johnson's comments last week, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned before an unscheduled court hearing at which she was threatened with the doubling of her five-year jail sentence.

Mr Johnson has admitted that his comments "could have been clearer", and told MPs on Tuesday that the UK Government "has no doubt that she was on holiday" in Iran. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's employers, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, issued a statement in response to the Iranian TV reports, reiterating that she had never taken part in the training of journalists. The foundation's chief executive Monique Villa said: "Nazanin is not a human rights activist with Thomson Reuters Foundation. She is a project manager in our media development team. "Nazanin has never been a journalist, hence could never have trained journalists."

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran Airport last year. Credit: Richard Ratcliffe