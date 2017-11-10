First look at Alton Towers' new ride - known only as 'SW8'

This is the first look at Alton Towers' new ride.

Known only as 'Secret Weapon 8' at the moment, the name and the theme of the new rollercoaster will be revealed in March.

Creator Bradley Wynne said: "The wooden rollercoaster itself is just one small part of the experience.

"Once you're in there, you're hearing the story, you'll completely forget about that.

"It's one of the most compelling themed attractions that we've built in a very long time."