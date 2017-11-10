Irish border, citizens' rights and divorce bill 'top priorities' in Brexit talks

Brexit negotiations have made "progress" - but urgent work is needed on issues including the Irish border, citizens' rights and the country's divorce bill from the EU, officials say.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, indicated that getting more detail from the UK on its position on these three key issues within the next two weeks was his "top priority".

Only then, he said, could he recommend to EU leaders at December's summit that "sufficient progress" had been made, and begin the second phase of negotiations, which will focus on a trade deal.

Speaking at a joint press conference with UK Brexit Secretary David Davis, Mr Barnier said the role of the European Court of Justice was among the details still to be thrashed out.

And the question of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic is a crucial sticking point.