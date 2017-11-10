Is Brexit a revolving door?

There is something wonderfully appropriate that we are leaving the EU at 11pm UK time on March 29, 2019 - because that’s when it will be midnight in Brussels.

We’ll be subject to European rules - even those that determine the time - to the very end.

But what’s really important about the government’s proposed amendment to its own EU withdrawal bill, which specifies that precise hour as the moment of rupture, is that it shows quite how fearful the Prime Minister is that no one really believes her when she says Brexit means Brexit.

She has written the timetable for Brexit into British law to prove to both the rest of the EU and her suspicious Brexit-loving colleagues that we really, really, really are leaving!

But here is the truth she knows and hates: Brexit might not actually mean Brexit - as the author of Article 50, the framework for our divorce negotiations, pointed out this morning.

Lord Kerr, former head of the foreign office made it crystal clear on Friday that the UK can change its mind about leaving - with no financial cost - at any time before 11pm March 29, 2019. Although we might feel a bit foolish if we suddenly said it had all been a misunderstanding, the rest of the EU could not evict us.