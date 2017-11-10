ITV News investigates: Alarming rise in social media sites encouraging anorexics to starve themselves

By National Editor Allegra Stratton and Susannah Thraves

Forty to 60% of patients referred to a leading eating disorder therapist are having their conditioned worsened by social media.

Dr Varma at the Nightingale clinic in London told ITV News she was concerned about the growing number of these sites, how unregulated they are and how little is being done to tackle the problem.

Pro anorexia or “pro_ana” is the phenomenon where websites exist with tips to help people with eating disorders prolong and maintain their condition.

Now an investigation by ITV News can show that social media chat rooms like Twitter and Instagram, as well as internet forums, are now allowing people to freely share Pro Ana tips.

On these messenger groups, children and young people “support” each other to starve themselves or binge and vomit. Called “ana buddies” these people push each other to lose ever extreme amounts of weight.

Often they use bullying language or “mean inspiration”, so called “meanspo” to keep group members on track with their starvation regime.