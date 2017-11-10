Star Wars: Brand new trilogy of films in pipeline

Three new Star Wars films are set to be made, Disney and Lucasfilm have announced.

Rian Johnson, who is behind the forthcoming installment The Last Jedi - the eighth film in the Star Wars saga and the second in the sequel trilogy - will create the trilogy.

He will also write and direct the first of the new films, and his frequent collaborator Ram Bergman will produce.

In a joint statement, Johnson and Bergman said: "We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi.

"Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it.

"We can't wait to continue with this new series of films."