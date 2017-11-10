- ITV Report
Steven Seagal: Portia de Rossi claims actor 'unzipped his leather pants' in private audition
Arrested Development actress Portia de Rossi has accused Hollywood actor Steven Seagal of exposing himself to her in an audition.
De Rossi, 44, recounted an incident on Twitter amid several claims of inappropriate behaviour and harassment against the 65-year-old former action star.
"My final audition for a Steven Segal (sic) movie took place in his office," the Australian-born actress wrote.
"He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.
"I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'"
De Rossi's wife Ellen DeGeneras retweeted the post to her to her 75.3 million followers with the message, "I'm proud of my wife."
Model Jenny McCarthy and The Good Wife actress Julianna Margulies have also accused Seagal of making inappropriate advances in casting meetings.
Seagal is best known for a string of high-octane action films, including 1992's Under Siege.
He has not responded to the allegations.