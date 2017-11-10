Stoke's Jack Butland ruled out of England friendlies with broken finger

England have suffered another injury blow on the eve of their friendly with Germany after goalkeeper Jack Butland pulled out of the squad.

The Football Association announced on Thursday night that the Stoke stopper had broken his finger in training.

An FA statement added: "The goalkeeper has now returned to Stoke City to be assessed by his club's medical staff."

Butland's unfortunate omission continues a trend for England and boss Gareth Southgate, who has lost several players to injury throughout the week.