Time and date of Brexit to be written in law

The date the UK will leave the EU will be written into law, as Theresa May warns Tory rebels that Brexit will not be derailed.

The UK will leave the EU at 11pm GMT on 29 March 2019, the Government says this will be included in the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said the change will make the UK's departure date "crystal clear".

The Prime Minister issued a blunt message to pro-EU MPs, saying any attempt to block Brexit will not be tolerated.

The move comes as Mr Davis was set to meet the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, where officials have been engaged in the latest round of Brexit talks.

The amendment committing Brexit day in law will be considered by MPs when the bill returns to the Commons next week.