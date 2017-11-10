Advertisement

Three injured after car 'deliberately rammed' into students in French city of Toulouse

Police at the scene in Toulouse. Credit: APTN

Three people have been injured, two of them seriously, after a car "deliberately" rammed into three students, French media has reported.

They continued that the man was arrested at the scene in Blagnac, a suburb of Toulouse in southern France.

Jean-Luc Moudenc, the mayor of Toulouse tweeted that he was "shocked by the aggression against students in Blagnac. We provide all our support to their loved ones."

Toulouse is in the south of France. Credit: Google Maps