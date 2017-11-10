Uber loses appeal against employment rights ruling

Taxi firm Uber has lost an appeal against a ruling on the employment rights of drivers.

The GMB union said a ruling by the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) was a "landmark victory" for workers' rights, especially in the gig economy.

The taxi firm announced it will appeal against the ruling.

Two drivers, James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, won an employment tribunal case last year after arguing that they were "workers" and entitled to the minimum wage, sick pay and paid leave.

Uber had challenged the ruling at the Employment Appeal Tribunal in central London, saying it could deprive drivers of the "personal flexibility they value".

Maria Ludkin, the GMB's legal director, said: "This landmark decision is a yet more vindication of GMB's campaign to ensure drivers are given the rights they are entitled to and that the public, drivers and passengers are kept safe.

"GMB is delighted the EAT made the correct decision to uphold the original employment tribunal ruling.

"Uber must now face up to its responsibilities and give its workers the rights to which they are entitled.

"GMB urges the company not to waste everyone's time and money dragging their lost cause to the Supreme Court."

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Uber should throw in the towel and accept today's judgment. No company, however big or well-connected, is above the law.

"Uber must play by the rules and stop denying its drivers basic rights at work.

"This ruling should put gig economy employers on notice. Unions will expose nasty schemes that try and cheat workers out of the minimum wage and holiday pay.

"Sham self-employment exploits people and scams the taxman."