Armistice Day: Nation falls silent to remember war dead
The UK fell silent at 11am today as the nation marked Armistice Day.
A two-minute silence was observed and wreaths laid at the annual Western Front Association service of remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.
Members of the Armed Forces and veterans of past conflicts attended a service of commemoration at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire.
The events mark the agreement signed between the Allies and Germany that led to the end of the First World War in November 1918.
Big Ben, that has been silent since August as it undergoes repairs, chimed 11 o'clock to begin the two-minute silence.
People in streets, squares and railway stations stopped to observe the silence that remembers those that died in the First World War and all conflicts since.
The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.
This year the event will mark the centenaries of women's service in the regular Armed Forces, the Battle of Passchendaele, the creation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 100th birthday of forces' sweetheart, Dame Vera Lynn.