- ITV Report
Armistice Day: Nation to fall silent to remember war dead
The UK will fall silent at 11am today as the nation marks Armistice Day.
A two-minute silence will be observed and wreaths laid at the annual Western Front Association service of remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.
The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.
This year the event will mark the centenaries of women's service in the regular Armed Forces, the Battle of Passchendaele, the creation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 100th birthday of forces' sweetheart, Dame Vera Lynn.
It will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of El Alamein and the creation of the RAF Regiment.
Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duchess of Cambridge will also be attending.
On Sunday Charles will lead the nation in honouring the country's war dead as he lays a wreath at the Cenotaph. It is believed to be the first time the Queen has broken with tradition and not performed the symbolic duty when at the Whitehall service.
The change is seen as an example of the subtle shift of head of state duties from the 91-year-old sovereign to the heir to the throne.