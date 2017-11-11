Armistice Day: Nation to fall silent to remember war dead

The UK will fall silent at 11am today as the nation marks Armistice Day.

A two-minute silence will be observed and wreaths laid at the annual Western Front Association service of remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will attend the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

This year the event will mark the centenaries of women's service in the regular Armed Forces, the Battle of Passchendaele, the creation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 100th birthday of forces' sweetheart, Dame Vera Lynn.