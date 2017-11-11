Cloud and rain lingering in the south. Cold and bright in the north

Today:

Grey and wet start across the southern half of the UK, although northern, central and southeastern parts of England turning brighter later. Staying wet and windy in southwest England and Wales. Northern Ireland and Scotland will have sunshine and showers.

Tonight:

Rain continuing across southern England and Wales, with some heavy bursts likely. Clear and cold elsewhere with showers, which could turn wintry in the north and west. Frosty in north.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: