Ellen Page claims director Brett Ratner outed her with 'homophobic' remark

Actress Ellen Page has claimed director Brett Ratner "outed" her before she had chosen to make her sexuality public.

The Inception star, 30, accused the Hollywood producer of making a "homophobic" comment about her while filming his 2006 movie X Men: The Last Stand when she was 18 years old.

She made the allegations in a long Facebook post condemning high-powered "abusers" who "make us feel powerless and overwhelmed by their empire".

Page wrote: "'You should f*** her to make her realize she's gay.' He said this about me during a cast and crew 'meet and greet' before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand.

"I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: 'You should f*** her to make her realize she's gay.' He was the film's director, Brett Ratner.

"I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened.

"He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic."