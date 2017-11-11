Hezbollah: Lebanese Prime Minister 'forced' to resign by Saudi Arabia

Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader has claimed the country's Prime Minister is being detained in Saudi Arabia and that his "forced" resignation is unconstitutional because it was carried out under duress. Hassan Nasrallah said he was certain that Saad Hariri, who resigned on Saturday in an address from Riyadh, did so after being forced to by Saudi Arabia and accused the country of meddling in Lebanon's affairs. In his resignation speech, Mr Hariri also accused Iran and its Hezbollah allies of spreading conflict and division. Mr Nasrallah continued that Mr Hariri is being prevented by Saudi officials from returning to Lebanon, and said his detention should not be accepted. The Hezbollah Secretary General's calls were echoed by Lebanese officials who also called for the return home of their Prime Minister.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses crowds via video link in Beirut. Credit: ITV News

Since Mr Hariri's shock announcement on November 4, a political crisis has gripped Lebanon and shattered the relative peace maintained by its coalition government. Saudi Arabia supporting Mr Hariri's announcement has thrust Lebanon back into the regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, leaving it caught between the Shia Muslim nation of Iran and the Sunni puritanical kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more than two years, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been locked in a proxy civil war in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world. Last week the war threatened to spill over when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired a missile at the Saudi capital Riyadh, which the United States claimed bore "all the hallmarks" of having been made in Iran. Meanwhile in Syria, Hezbollah fighters backed by Iran have been making advances on behalf of President Bashar Al-Assad, in turn pushing back rebel groups backed by Saudi Arabia. In recent days the group's soldiers were pictured holding up the flags of Hezbollah and Syria side by side. Following Mr Hariri's resignation in Saudi Arabia, and its destabilising effect on the political situation in his country, there could be a new front in the regional power struggle: Lebanon.

Lebanon is a popular holiday destination for Saudi Arabian citizens. Credit: ITV News

To deepen the political crisis, Saudi Arabia is currently in the grip of an apparent power grab by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. "Mohammad Bin Salman has said in the past that Saudi Arabia should take the confrontation to Iran and he says that is what they're doing in Yemen, although militarily they have not been so successful," explained Jane Kinninmont, a Middle East expert for Chatham House explained. "Saad Hariri the Lebanese PM resigned from Riyadh and has not been back to the country since then, and that has made many people think that he was possibly coerced or presuaded by Saudi Arabia - rather than simply making this decision himself."

Jane Kinninmont, Middle East expert, Chatham House Credit: ITV News