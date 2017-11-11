Hundreds of thousands pack Barcelona streets to demand Catalan separatist leaders' release

Demonstrators march in Barcelona backdropped by the Sagrada Familia church. Credit: PA

Hundreds of thousands of people backing Catalonia's bid to secede from Spain have packed the streets in of central Barcelona to demand the release of jailed separatist leaders. The rally's grassroots organisers called for 10 prominent members of the secessionist movement in the north-eastern Spanish region to be freed from prison. Eight former members of Catalonia's dissolved Cabinet and two activists are in jail while Spanish authorities investigate their alleged roles in promoting an illegal declaration of independence last month in violation of Spain's Constitution. A separate court in Madrid granted bail on Thursday to another six Catalan MPs who are the subject of another investigation into the secession push. Barcelona police said that 750,000 people attended the rally.

Many of the protesters carried pro-independence "estelada" flags, with its white star and blue triangle superimposed over the traditional red-and-yellow Catalan colours. Many also held signs saying in Catalan "Freedom Political Prisoners" and wore yellow ribbons as a symbol of their demands.

Pro-independence demonstrators in Barcelona. Credit: PA

Family members of the jailed separatists read messages from their loved ones to the crowd at the conclusion of the march. Grassroots group National Catalan Assembly organised more than 500 buses to bring people from towns and villages across Catalonia to its main city of Barcelona. Also on Saturday, the pro-independence Republic Left party announced that its jailed leader Oriol Junqueras will be its top candidate for the upcoming regional elections on December 21. The Catalan party is including other jailed leaders in its list for the regional parliament. Polls show that Republic Left is favoured to win the upcoming ballot, although it will not secure an outright majority. The Catalan conflict is the worst constitutional crisis to threaten Spain in nearly four decades. A day after Catalonia's parliament voted in favour of a declaration of independence on October 27, Spain's government activated extraordinary powers given to it by the Senate to dismiss the region's government, dissolve its parliament and call local elections.

Thousands flooded the streets to protest. Credit: PA