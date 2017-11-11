Husband of British woman jailed in Iran demands meeting with Boris Johnson

The partner of a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran on spying charges has called on Boris Johnson to meet him urgently to help resolve her case.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held for months - and her situation was further complicated when the Foreign Secretary wrongly claimed she had been training journalists in the country.

Iranian authorities said the remarks amounted to an "unintended admission" of her guilt.

Now Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard has told ITV News that he wants an face-to-face discussion as soon as possible to help resolve her case.