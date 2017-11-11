Johnson and Gove reportedly penned secret letter to PM giving her Brexit instructions

Michael Gove and Boris Johnson reportedly gave the PM instructions on Brexit. Credit: PA

A secret letter sent by Boris Johnson and Michael Gove to Theresa May outlining demands for how to organise the Brexit process has been leaked, according to reports. The Cabinet ministers demanded transition arrangements for Britain's exit from the European Union must end on June 30th 2021, reports the Mail on Sunday. A senior Government source told the newspaper the Foreign Secretary and Environment Secretary had conducted a "soft coup" and described Mrs May as "their Downing Street hostage". The leading Brexiteers also urged the Prime Minister to ensure members of her top team fall behind their plans for the EU exit, the report said. The leaked letter appears to make a thinly veiled attack Chancellor Philip Hammond, who backed remain and wants a softer Brexit, for lacking the "sufficient energy" in preparing to the UK's future outside the bloc.

Theresa May and Boris Johnson in June.

It comes as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for Mr Johnson to be sacked for "undermining our country" and "putting our citizens at risk". In an article for the Observer, Mr Corbyn wrote: "We've put up with Johnson embarrassing and undermining our country with his incompetence and colonial throwback views and putting our citizens at risk for long enough. It's time for him to go."

