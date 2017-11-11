Lewis Hamilton's F1 team members held up at gunpoint in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton said a member of his team had a gun held to their head during a terrifying armed robbery as they left a Brazilian racing circuit on Friday night.

The star said there were "shots fired" in a posting on Twitter that demanded that F1 take action to better protect those working in the sport.

Eight members of his world championship-winning Mercedes team were held up as they left the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

Watches, laptops and passports were stolen, thought it is understood that no one was harmed.

Hamilton, who crashed out of qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday, said similar incidents happen "every single year here" in Twitter posts calling for stronger safety measures.