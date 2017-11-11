- ITV Report
Weather: Turning colder over the weekend
Today
Grey and wet start across the southern half of the UK, although northern, central and southeastern parts of England turning brighter later. Staying wet and windy in southwest England and Wales. Northern Ireland and Scotland will have sunshine and showers.
Tonight
Rain continuing across southern England and Wales, with some heavy bursts likely. Clear and cold elsewhere with showers, which could turn wintry in the north and west. Frosty in the north.