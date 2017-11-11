Wrap up extra warm on Sunday

Sunday:

Sunny, windy and cold for most. Blustery showers in many coastal regions and across northern Scotland. Some heavy and perhaps wintry in the far north, and over higher ground elsewhere.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Chilly, bright for many Monday with a few showers in the east. Rain in the north later, snow on Scottish hills. Changeable and milder on Tuesday/Wednesday with rain at times

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: