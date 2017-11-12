- ITV Report
Animal slaughterhouses 'will have to install CCTV' to ensure animal welfare standards
All British slaughterhouses will be ordered to install CCTV cameras to ensure animal welfare and food safety standards.
New laws are set to be introduced bringing in the extra surveillance measures after a consultation of industry, welfare groups and the public showed overwhelming support for the move.
The measures will give Food Standards Agency vets unfettered access to the past 90 days of footage to help them monitor and enforce the standards.
Environment Secretary Michael Gove announced plans for the new rules, which he said would "cement the UK's position as a global leader" on animal welfare standards.
The "strong measures" also showed the UK would continue to produce food "to the very highest standards" after Brexit, he said.
More than 99% of almost 4,000 people who responded to a consultation said they backed the change.
"The reaction to this consultation highlights the strength of feeling among the public that all animals should be treated with the utmost respect at all stages of life and be subject to the highest possible welfare standards," said Mr Gove.
Legislation will be introduced in the new year and come into effect in the spring, with all slaughterhouses required to comply following an adjustment period of up to six months.
Any breaches of welfare standards by a slaughterhouse can result in an enforcement notice, the suspending or revoking of staff licences or referral for a criminal investigation.
The changes have been welcomed by animal rights groups.
British Veterinary Association senior vice president Gudrun Ravetz said mandatory installation of CCTV was a "vital tool" for ensuring high standards of animal health, welfare and food safety in slaughterhouses.
RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles said: "This is a very welcome and crucial step towards introducing higher welfare right across the food chain.
He added: "The RSPCA looks forward to seeing the details of the proposal as issues such as where the cameras will be located, footage quality and storage, and who can have access to it are essential to making the legislation meaningful."