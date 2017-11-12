Animal slaughterhouses 'will have to install CCTV' to ensure animal welfare standards

All British slaughterhouses will be ordered to install CCTV cameras to ensure animal welfare and food safety standards.

New laws are set to be introduced bringing in the extra surveillance measures after a consultation of industry, welfare groups and the public showed overwhelming support for the move.

The measures will give Food Standards Agency vets unfettered access to the past 90 days of footage to help them monitor and enforce the standards.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove announced plans for the new rules, which he said would "cement the UK's position as a global leader" on animal welfare standards.

The "strong measures" also showed the UK would continue to produce food "to the very highest standards" after Brexit, he said.

More than 99% of almost 4,000 people who responded to a consultation said they backed the change.

"The reaction to this consultation highlights the strength of feeling among the public that all animals should be treated with the utmost respect at all stages of life and be subject to the highest possible welfare standards," said Mr Gove.