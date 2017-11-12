British woman held in Iran being monitored for potential breast cancer

A British woman imprisoned in Iran is being monitored for cancer after finding lumps on her breasts and is "on the verge of a nervous breakdown", her husband Richard Ratcliffe said.

Dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been seen by a specialist after discovering the "new lumps" in her breasts.

"Nazanin has been complaining of sharp stabbing pains in her breasts for some months – her breasts have been painful since month 5 of her detention," said Mr Ratcliffe.

A doctor said that it was likely that the lumps were benign, but warned cancer can be triggered by stress and her case should be kept "under close surveillance", according to the update from the Free Nazanin campaign.

She is due to see the specialist in a week to learn whether she may need an operation.

Her family said that she had sometime been left waiting "a number of months" before she was able to see an outside medical specialist for health issues.

Reports of her condition will increase pressure for UK authorities to secure her freedom.