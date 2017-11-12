Cold and sunny for many, risk of coastal showers

Cold and sunny today with strong northerly winds. Dry for many inland areas, but showers likely around east and west coasts, with some making it further inland. Turning heavy in the north, with a risk of hail, and snow on hills.

Showers easing for many this evening, but continuing around the east coast through the early hours. In the north, showers turning to snow at low levels in places. Turning Frosty.

A frosty start to Monday. Showers around eastern coasts, soon clearing. Otherwise bright and cold, but clouding over from the northwest. Rain later, falling as snow on hills in Scotland and northern England.