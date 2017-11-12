Trump renews Twitter spat with Kim Jong-un with 'short and fat' jibe

Donald Trump has renewed his Twitter spat with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a series of tweets that once again took aim at the media and the Democrats.

The US president said he would never call Kim Jong-un "short and fat " in response to Pyongyang calling him an "old lunatic" after Mr Trump delivered a stern speech aimed at whipping up global pressure against North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Mr Trump wrote: "Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!"

Mr Trump added sarcastically, "Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend" and "maybe someday that will happen!"