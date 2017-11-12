Gove: 'I don't know what' jailed British woman was doing in Iran

Michael Gove said he "didn't know" why a British woman jailed in Iran was in the country, as he defended Boris Johnson in the row over remarks he made over her case made earlier this week.

Laying the blame firmly at Iran's door, Mr Gove appeared to cast doubt on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's reasons for visiting Iran on the BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show.

Asked what Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing in Iran, Mr Gove said: "I don't know."

Told that Richard Ratcliffe said his wife was in Iran on holiday, Mr Gove said: "In that case, I take exactly her husband's assurance in that regard.

"Her husband said she was there on holiday and her husband is the person who should know."

Mr Johnson was criticised for saying Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in the country "training journalists", a comment that were seized on by Tehran to justify its threats to extend the sentence of the British-Iranian.