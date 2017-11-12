Man beaten to death by group of men with baseball bats

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was beaten to death by a group who are thought to have battered him with baseball bats.

Police were called to reports of an injured man in High Road, Ilford, in East London, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was found with injuries caused by a beating carried out by a group of men who are believed to have used baseball bats in the attack.

The man was taken to hospital but died on his injuries within two hours.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command have launched an investigation.

A police spokesman said they are currently keeping an open mind as to the motive.

The victim has yet to be identified, and a post mortem will be scheduled "in due course", police said.

No one has been arrested. Police asked anyone with information to contact them on on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.