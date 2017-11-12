'Sickening and appalling act': Police confirm bomb found at Omagh Remembrance Sunday parade

Police have confirmed that a device found at the scene of a Remembrance Sunday parade in Omagh was a viable pipe bomb type device.

The device has now been taken away for further forensic examination.

The march was diverted and the traditional wreath-laying at the Co Tyrone town's cenotaph was postponed after the area was sealed off following the discovery of the device on Sunday.

It comes almost two decades after a dissident republican Real IRA blast killed 29 in the busy market town in 1998.