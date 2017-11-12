Prince Charles to lay Queen's wreath at Remembrance Sunday service

Prince Charles is to lay the Queen's wreath at a Remembrance Sunday service today, as he leads the service in what is believed to be a break in Royal tradition.

It is thought to be the first time the monarch has not performed the symbolic duty when present at the Whitehall Cenotaph service, and is being seen as an example of the subtle shift of head of state duties from the Queen to the heir to the throne.

A two-minute silence will take place at 11am and wreaths will be laid at the foot of the Whitehall memorial, as the nation pays respect to the country's war dead.