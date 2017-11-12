- ITV Report
Prince Charles to lay Queen's wreath at Remembrance Sunday service
Prince Charles is to lay the Queen's wreath at a Remembrance Sunday service today, as he leads the service in what is believed to be a break in Royal tradition.
It is thought to be the first time the monarch has not performed the symbolic duty when present at the Whitehall Cenotaph service, and is being seen as an example of the subtle shift of head of state duties from the Queen to the heir to the throne.
A two-minute silence will take place at 11am and wreaths will be laid at the foot of the Whitehall memorial, as the nation pays respect to the country's war dead.
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will observe the service from a balcony, while senior members of the royal family and political leaders lay wreaths.
The Cenotaph ceremony is a poignant and significant event in the life of the nation which normally involves the Queen leading the country in remembering those who have died in world wars and other conflicts, so Charles' role in laying the wreath will be a significant moment.
Charles has laid a wreath before on behalf of the Queen, in 1983 when she was out of the country, and when the Queen was in South Africa in 1999 she laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Durban.
On Saturday night, the Queen and senior royals joined servicemen and women past and present at the annual Festival of Remembrance as the nation remembered its war dead on Armistice Day.
The monarch was joined at the Royal Albert Hall in London by thousands of veterans for the 90th anniversary of the event, organised by the Royal British Legion, of which she is patron.