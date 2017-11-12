Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy visits Catalonia ahead of early elections

The Spanish prime minister has paid his first visit to Catalonia since the independence referendum in the region that his government declared to be illegal.

Mariano Rajoy urged Catalans to vote separatists out of the regional parliament in local elections, at a speech he gave to members of his conservative Popular Party in Barcelona.

He called the early elections, which will take place on December 21, and he told supporters "we want a massive turnout to open up a new period of normalcy".

Rajoy used constitutional powers never used before to stifle the Catalonian parliament's push for independence, after voters in October opted overwhelmingly for independence from Spain.

The regional government was fired, its parliament was dissolved, and Rajoy called an early election.