Deaths reported after strong earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border area

There have been deaths reported after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the region near the border between Iran and Iraq.

The US Geological Survey confirmed the quake on its website, placing its epicentre at about 19 miles outside the Iraqi city of Halabja, and issuing an "orange" alert for "shaking-related fatalities and economic losses".

Iranian provinces in the north-western, western and central areas of the country were affected.

Iranian social media was abuzz with posts of people evacuating their homes, especially from the cities of Ghasr-e Shirin near the Iraqi border, and Kermanshah.

Faramarz Akbari, Ghasr-e Shirin's governor, said that six people had died and scores more were injured, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Esmail Najar, head of Iran's National Disaster Management Organisation, said "some injured people might be buried under the rubble in Ghasr-e Shirin".

Iran is prone to quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.