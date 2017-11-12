Today's Remembrance marks significant moment in Royal family's history

Never before in her long reign has the Queen come to the Cenotaph on Whitehall and not walked up the stone steps of the Cenotaph to place a wreath.

She has missed the ceremony before.

She was absent when pregnant and when overseas tours took her somewhere else.

But today she will lead the service from a balcony overlooking Whitehall.

It’s a position her own mother used to use.

Today, as the Queen Mother once did, the Queen will watch as members of her family lay their wreaths.

The Queen’s will be laid on her behalf by her son, the Prince of Wales.

Given the length of the service on an often cold November morning, and the steps which have to be navigated backwards, it will be a surprise to many that the 91 year old Monarch did not decide to do this many years before.