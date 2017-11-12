Very cold tonight with coastal showers for a time.

Showers easing for many this evening, but continuing around the east coast through the early hours. In the north, showers turning to snow at low levels in places. A widespread frost.

A frosty start to the new week. Showers around eastern coasts, soon clearing. Otherwise bright and cold, but clouding over from the northwest. Rain later, falling as snow on hills in Scotland and northern England.

Milder generally throughout Tuesday and Wednesday although conditions are likely to be mainly cloudy with some rain at times and a risk of lingering fog patches.