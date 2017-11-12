Weather: Frosty start with showers in the north

After a frosty start for some, there will be clear blue skies across much of the UK today.

However, it will be staying cold, with an added chill from the northerly wind. There will also be showers in places, mainly around the east and west coasts, but some will make it further inland.

The showers will be heavy in the north, with perhaps some hail, and these could turn to sleet or snow on the hills in Scotland.

Top temperatures of 10C (50 F) this afternoon. The showers will ease this evening, and it will be a cold, clear night with temperatures falling quickly to leave a widespread frost by tomorrow morning.