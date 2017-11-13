Boris Johnson apologises to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family, raises possibility of diplomatic protection

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has apologised to jailed British woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family for comments he made about her arrest. Mr Johnson said he would be meeting with Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard on Wednesday and discuss the possibility of her being granted diplomatic protection as part of Government efforts to secure her return from Iran. "My remarks on the subject before the Foreign Affairs Select Committee could and should have been clearer, and I acknowledge that the words I used were open to being misinterpreted and I apologise," Mr Johnson told the Commons in response to an urgent question. "I apologise to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family if I had inadvertently caused them any further anguish."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested as she tried to leave the country with her baby daughter Gabriella in 2016, and later jailed for five years on propaganda charges.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella.

Mr Johnson said he would repeat what he said last week, telling MPs: "Yes, of course, I apologise for the distress, the suffering that has been caused by the impression that I gave that the Government believed, that I believed, she was there in a professional capacity. "She was there on holiday and that is the view." One Labour MP could be heard saying: "Say sorry." Mr Johnson continued: "I do apologise, I do apologise, and of course I retract any suggestion that she was there in a professional capacity. "The honourable members opposite must have heard that from me about a dozen times." It is thought that legal advice will have to be taken before determining whether diplomatic protection status - which would raise Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's plight from a consular case to a formal dispute between the two countries - is the best method for speeding her release. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has always maintained she was in the country visiting her parents, who are now caring for her daughter after officials confiscated her British passport.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe maintains she was visiting family during a holiday to Iran.