Britain in the grip of stress 'epidemic'

Pressure at work, financial worries and concerns about health are leaving Britain in the grip of a stress "epidemic", a new report warns.

A survey of 4,000 adults by insurance giant Axa found that four out of five felt stressed during a typical week, while almost one in 10 were stressed all the time.

Workplace stress was linked to the "always on" culture, with most people taking calls or checking emails in the evenings and at weekends.

More than two out of three were worried about their salary prospects, while almost as many were concerned about paying household bills.

Men were more likely to be stressed about work, the study revealed.