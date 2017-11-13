Cold and dry for many, rain and sleet across far north and west

A cold and frosty start for many with North Sea coastal showers slowly easing through the day. Rain will move east across northern parts preceded by some sleet and hill snow for a time. Elsewhere, mostly fine but increasingly cloudy.

Mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the north sinking south into central areas. Some clear spells and isolated showers across Scotland later. A milder night for all.

Less cold and rather cloudy in the south with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Drier and brighter in the north with a few showers across northern Scotland.