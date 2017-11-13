- ITV Report
-
Facebook blocks artist's 'sexual' and 'adult' animal Christmas cards
Facebook has blocked an artist from selling her animal-themed Christmas cards online due to their "sexual" and "adult" nature.
Jackie Charley's cards depict a robin, a squirrel and a stag, but the social media site blocked their sale on her Bothcrafts page.
Ms Charley said she found it "hilarious" and "could not stop laughing" when Facebook informed her that the cards could not become a product in her online shop.
"It looks like we didn't approve your item because we don't allow the sale of adult items or services (e.g. sexual enhancement items or adult videos)," a message from Facebook informed the Scottish borders-based artist.
In response, Ms Charley posted on her page: "Hilariously, Facebook has blocked my Christmas cards from becoming a product in my shop due to their shameful, sexual nature!
"'It looks like we didn't approve your item because we don't allow the sale of adult items or services (eg. sexual enhancement items or adult videos).'
"Please judge for yourself! (Can't stop laughing!) And if you'd like a pack of six at £5.99 plus postage and packaging let me know."
Ms Charley is reported to have said she has not had any direct response from Facebook, but the interest generated from the gaffe had led to a lifting of the initial ban.
A spokesperson for Facebook told The Daily Telegraph: “Our team processes millions of images each week, and occasionally we incorrectly prohibit content, as happened here.
“We approved Jackie’s post as soon as we became aware of our mistake, and are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”
In a post on her Etsy page, Ms Charley said the inspiration for her cards, entitled "Nature's Winter" came from "the beauty we can still find around us, even when the days are shortening and the nights are drawing in".