Facebook blocks artist's 'sexual' and 'adult' animal Christmas cards

Just one of the cards banned due to its 'sexual' nature. Credit: Facebook/Jackie Charley Art

Facebook has blocked an artist from selling her animal-themed Christmas cards online due to their "sexual" and "adult" nature. Jackie Charley's cards depict a robin, a squirrel and a stag, but the social media site blocked their sale on her Bothcrafts page. Ms Charley said she found it "hilarious" and "could not stop laughing" when Facebook informed her that the cards could not become a product in her online shop.

Facebook does not allow the sale of adult items or services. Credit: Facebook/Jackie Charley Art

"It looks like we didn't approve your item because we don't allow the sale of adult items or services (e.g. sexual enhancement items or adult videos)," a message from Facebook informed the Scottish borders-based artist. In response, Ms Charley posted on her page: "Hilariously, Facebook has blocked my Christmas cards from becoming a product in my shop due to their shameful, sexual nature! "'It looks like we didn't approve your item because we don't allow the sale of adult items or services (eg. sexual enhancement items or adult videos).' "Please judge for yourself! (Can't stop laughing!) And if you'd like a pack of six at £5.99 plus postage and packaging let me know."

The cards were initially blocked due to their 'adult' nature. Credit: Facebook/Jackie Charley Art