Arthur Collins found guilty over London nightclub acid attack

Arthur Collins, the former boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been found guilty of an acid attack in a London nightclub.

The 25-year-old from Hertfordshire, was convicted of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm against 14 people.

The father of The Only Way Is Essex star's newborn daughter, hurled acid over a crowd at the Mangle E8 in Dalston, east London, on 17 April.

Collins admitted throwing the bottle of fluid over clubbers but claimed he did not know it was acid.

He said he thought the liquid was a date rape drug, which he had snatched from two men after overhearing them planning to spike a girl's drink.